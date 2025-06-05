OBITUARY: Antonio Gant

Mr. Antonio Gant age 60 entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2025, in Nashville, TN.
A Memorial service will be forthcoming at a later date.
Please keep the Gant Family in your thoughts and prayers.
