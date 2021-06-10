Anthony

Anthony “Tony” Mauro, age 72, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Mary Mauro; son, Joe Sanford, Jr; daughter, Elizabeth Mauro; and granddaughter, Sara Mauro.

He is survived by his wife, Freeda Mauro; children, Aaron Mauro and his wife Kara; Paul Mauro and his wife Vijeta, Anthony “Tony” Mauro, Jr and Janette Valdez, Suzanne Kutuk and her husband Robert, Tracy Pillow, Beth Stone and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Dustin, Dru, and Ethan Sanford, Kristina Hagan, Rachel Cooper, Caleb, Lucas, Max, Niko and Gracie Pillow, Morgan Phillips, Sanford and Mollie Stone, Vincent, Emilia, Rocco, Danny, Henry, and Will Mauro; sister, Majorie Webb and her husband Al; and many other family and friends.

Anthony was a published author, playwright, and an avid reader of poetry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking and teaching others to cook wonderful Italian dinners. He was a dedicated, loyal, and passionate employee, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with funeral service following at 6:00 PM.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here