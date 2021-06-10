Anthony “Tony” Mauro, age 72, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Mary Mauro; son, Joe Sanford, Jr; daughter, Elizabeth Mauro; and granddaughter, Sara Mauro.

He is survived by his wife, Freeda Mauro; children, Aaron Mauro and his wife Kara; Paul Mauro and his wife Vijeta, Anthony “Tony” Mauro, Jr and Janette Valdez, Suzanne Kutuk and her husband Robert, Tracy Pillow, Beth Stone and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Dustin, Dru, and Ethan Sanford, Kristina Hagan, Rachel Cooper, Caleb, Lucas, Max, Niko and Gracie Pillow, Morgan Phillips, Sanford and Mollie Stone, Vincent, Emilia, Rocco, Danny, Henry, and Will Mauro; sister, Majorie Webb and her husband Al; and many other family and friends.

Anthony was a published author, playwright, and an avid reader of poetry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking and teaching others to cook wonderful Italian dinners. He was a dedicated, loyal, and passionate employee, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with funeral service following at 6:00 PM.