Annie Lee Carlisle Sowell, aged 88, passed away February 24, 2026, in Antioch, TN.

Annie was born June 20, 1937, in Flintville, TN. She was one of 13 children, 8 brothers and 4 sisters.

She married William E. Red Sowell and they had 3 children; Teresa Kim Sowell (John) Farris, William Jeffrey (Pam) Sowell and Lisa Mechele Sowell (Jody) Monk.

Annie loved word search books (that must be in large print) with a particular type of pen sold only at Dollar General. She would always finish and put the date and time on the ones she completed. She also loved spending time with her sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Elzer Red Sowell, son William Jeffrey Sowell, and her son-in-law John C. Farris. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Carlisle, David Carlisle, Ricky Carlisle, Roy Carlisle, Jerry Carlisle, Charles Carlisle, and her sister Mary Cathy Bohanan.

She is survived by her daughters Teresa Kim Sowell Farris and Lisa Sowell (Jody) Monk; her sisters Audrey Hill, Delores Marty, Janice Tate; brother Danny Carlisle; her grandchildren Anthony Lee York, Brittany Michael Swoner (Murphy) Moss, Jordan Taylor Rifkin, Matthew Tyler (Zari) Monk, Brandon James (Abbie) Monk, David Lee (Jane) Damps, Tanika Maria Damps (Luke) Gatewood; and 18 great grandchildren.

Lisa Monk would also love to send a special thank you to Brenda Ricketts. She helped Annie all the time, from getting medications, cooking her cabbage and taking the time to sit on the front porch and talk for hours.

Annie will be deeply missed.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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