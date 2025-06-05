OBITUARY: Annie Grace Houston

In Loving Memory of Mother Annie Grace Houston

April 12, 1940 – May 31, 2025

Mother Annie Grace Houston was a woman of deep faith, abiding strength, and graceful leadership. Born and raised in Maury County, Tennessee, she lived a life of purpose and service to God, her family, and her community.

She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Reverend Henry Houston, with whom she shared 65 years of love, partnership, and ministry. Together, they built a legacy of faith and devotion that blessed every life they touched.

Throughout her life, Mother Houston faithfully served in various areas of ministry. She was a devoted church clerk, financial officer, ministry leader, Sunday School teacher, and a guiding presence in multiple congregations. As a pastor’s wife, she embraced the role of First Lady with strength, compassion, and wisdom. She was also active in district and state Baptist work and in her most recent season, served as a proud member of the International Ministers’ Wives & Widows Association.

She was known for her strong presence, sincere prayers, and unwavering love for faith, family, and fellowship. Whether offering encouragement, speaking truth in love, or simply showing up with grace and intention, she left an impact that will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025

at Silver Springs Missionary Baptist Church

129 Mill Lane, Smyrna, TN

Wake: 12 noon | Service: 1:00 p.m.

“We don’t mourn without hope – we celebrate with joy.” “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

In the spirit of celebration, she requested attendees to wear blue. No black, please.

Mother Houston has transitioned into eternity where she will join her parents Rev. Clifford Davis Sr. and was blessed to have two mothers Sally Hawkins Davis, and Elizabeth Davis; in-laws: Richard and Dorothy Mae Cooper; siblings: Elehue Davis, Addie Mae Webster (Stocky), Rev. Randall Davis (Mary), Gertrude Colbert (Sonny), Clifford Davis (living Carolyn), and Rev. Oscar Davis Sr. (Gene), brothers-in-law: Alan Hall.

She leaves her: husband, Rev. Henry Houston, Jr., sister-in-law Barbara Moore (James), sisters-in-law: Florida-Bea Davis, and Carrie Hall.

Her children: Rev. Henry Darnell Houston (Sherraine), Delesia Pryor (deceased Ronald Pryor), Rev. Clifford T. Houston (Sharon), and extended family members Mattie Anderson, Dr. Victory Vernon (Dr. R.A. Vernon), Delores Carr, Anthony, and Ocie Williams.

Her grandchildren: Toccara Houston, Breon Houston, Hadrian Baker, Samuel Houston, Brandon Houston, Sherrelle Baker, Darwin Houston, Jerrell Houston, Sherriah Baker-Sites, Henley Houston, Charniece Morton, Blake Houston, Shyger Smith, Mersadies Foote, and Jada Foote.

Her great-grandchildren: Isaiah Houston, Benjamin Baker, Cortez Brown, Jade Jones, MacKenzie Baker, Alonzo Houston, Nyla-Marie Jones, Samson Houston, Ky’Zir Morton, Storm Houston, Taitley Houston, Kay’Lee Morton, Hadrian Baker Jr., Laken Houston, Ari Grace Houston, and host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

