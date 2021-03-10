Annette Eleanor Pelland, age 78 of Murfreesboro died March 9, 2021. She was native of Hancock MI and was preceded in death by her parents, Steven Vukonich, and Rachel Beauchamp. Mrs. Pelland was active member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the Legion of Mary. She was a retired Data Management Specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Mrs. Pelland is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dale Pelland; daughter, Dianne Coffey and husband Heath; grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Logan Johnson, Kaitlyn Coffey; sisters, Paulette Aho and husband Carl, Juliette Lancour and husband Doug and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Monday with a Rosary at 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com