OBITUARY: Annette Morgan

Annette Morgan, 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 24th, 2024. She walked through Heaven’s grates to celebrate her birthday with her beloved husband Paul of 51 years, daughter Jerrie and grandson Andy, along with her siblings Ruth, Herman, Hoyt and Jerry and many extended family members and friends.

She leaves behind her son, Phillip; sister, Becky (Russell); granddaughters, Lauren (James) and Brandy (Brian); as well as three beloved great-grandchildren and many cherished extended family members and friends. An avid Alabama fan and reader, she enjoyed many days sitting in her crimson recliner cheering on the Tide, reading a book, and completing puzzles and games with her “babies.”

Visitation with the Morgan family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. A private entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the Morgan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email