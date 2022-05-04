Annette Margaret Doreen Stewart of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, she was 81 years old.

A native of Cambridge, England she was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Barrett and Jean Glowacki; husband, Charles R. Stewart; and son, Charles William Stewart.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Draper and her husband Daryl, and Theresa Fitzcharles; son, Ricky Glowacki and his wife Debbie; grandchildren, Carri Fawaz, Jodi Glowacki, Kristi Wood and her husband Stewart, Rick Glowacki and his wife Donna, Quentin Fitzcharles and his wife Lisa, Michael Draper and his wife Taylor, and Lindsay Draper and her fiancé Cody; along with several great-grandchildren; and her brother, Colin Barrett of England.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.

A funeral procession will leave Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna at 2:45 p.m. for a graveside service Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery. Preacher Forrest Jackson will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Stewart can be made to a veterans charity of your choice.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/