OBITUARY: Anne M. Anglin

Anne M. Anglin, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away, Monday, December 1, 2025. A native of Harriman, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Parker and Lucy McAmis Parker. Anne was also preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Parker.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Seeley of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren, Samantha McAllister and Jake McAllister both of Jupiter, FL; sister, Bonnie Brown of Murfreesboro, TN; and a brother, Charlie Parker of Hattiesburg, MS.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Liberty In Christ Church, 4745 Leanna Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

