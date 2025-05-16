OBITUARY: Anna Selene Potts

Anna Selene Thomas Potts, 89, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Mrs. Potts was born on July 22, 1935 to David and Annie Mai Thomas. Remarkably, Mrs. Potts was born, and died at the same homeplace on Short Creek Road.

She was baptized as a child at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Lascassas, and attended Baptist churches throughout her life.

Mrs. Potts was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; Charley Potts, Jr., and her brother; Bobby Ray Thomas.

She is survived by children; Sheila (Jerry) Smotherman, David Potts, and Debbie (Joe) Morton.

Grandchildren; Shelly (Bo) Alexander, Chad (Robyn) Smotherman, Jered (Christy) Smotherman, Davey (Teri) Potts, Mike Potts, Kelly Morton, and LeAnn (Joey) Story.

Ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive Mrs. Potts.

Mrs. Potts is also survived by sisters; Brenda Miller and Gayle Porter, and brother; Danny Hall.

Mrs. Potts worked at Chromalox in Murfreesboro for a number of years, before becoming a Rutherford County Schools bus contractor.

She is well-known and beloved by generations of students who rode her bus.

From 1971 to 2004, the care and safety of her students was her primary focus.

She was known to frequently dip into her own pocket to buy food, shoes, or a coat for a child in need.

She was also an active supporter and booster of Christiana Elementary School and Riverdale High School athletics.

Mrs. Potts was frequently seen on the front row, cheering on her teams, and often provided transportation (at no charge) for events, tournaments, and field trips.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 18 at 1pm. Visitation with the family will also be Sunday beginning at 10am.

Services will be officiated by Jay and Donald Jernigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.