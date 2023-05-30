OBITUARY: Anna Mae Creasy

Anna Mae Creasy, age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on May 27th, 2023, under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

She was born in Dancyville, TN on October 6th, 1948, to parents David and Nancy Simpson, who precede her in death.

Anna was a faithful member of Miracle Baptist Church in LaVergne, TN. She worked in the Education industry as an educational assistant. She enjoyed being outside, gardening in the sun and relaxing at the pool. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, and doing crafts with the children. She loved traveling to the beach and spending time with her siblings and grandchildren.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Larry Neal Creasy Sr.; son, Keith Alan Creasy; and her siblings, Mary Ann Simpson Plunk, Matthew Eli “Buddy” Simpson, David Joseph Simpson, Nancy Jane Simpson Jackson, Jennie Lee Simpson, Ella Elizabeth Simpson Alexander, Alvin Simpson, Ruby Pauline Simpson Palmer, and Patsy Jean Simpson.

She is survived by her son, Larry Creasy Jr, and wife Stephanie Lynn Creasy; siblings, Samuel Lee Simpson, and Shirley Simpson Dawson; grandchildren, Courtney Jane (Cody) Rollins, Kelsea Shae Creasy, Carrington Bell Creasy, Reagan Elizabeth Creasy; great-grandson, Connor Lavon Rollins; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Sardis Baptist Chapel in Sardis, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sardis Baptist Chapel, family will be accepting friends as early as 10:00 AM for the service. Burial will follow at McBride Cemetery in Sardis, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

