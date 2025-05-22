OBITUARY: Anna Grace Crocker

Anna Grace Crocker, age 25, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends for Anna will be held Friday, May 23, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, followed by a service to celebrate from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The complete obituary will be posted once available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

