OBITUARY: Ann Wood Porter

It is with joyful hearts that we announce our beloved Ann Wood Porter was called home to Heaven on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Ann was born in Almaville, Tennessee to the late John and Grace Maxwell Wood.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Gene Fenn Porter, who passed away in 2025 and by her siblings, Randall Wood and twin sister, Anna Vance.

Ann is survived by her son, Steve Wood Porter and his wife Sandra; daughter, Rhonda Porter Tosh; grandchildren, Clay Porter, Haley Tosh-Bender and her husband Stanley and Carlin Tosh; and six great grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Ann will be Three O’clock the afternoon of Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to join the family as we will meet at the graveside in the Garden of Time just prior to the graveside. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Ann was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher at Lockeland Baptist Church in Nashville and later at Giles Creek Baptist Church. In addition, she was a Kindergarten teacher in the Lockeland Baptist Church Preschool. She was loved by all who knew her.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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