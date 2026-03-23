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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Ann White

OBITUARY: Ann White

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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Ms. Elizabeth “Ann” White, age 60, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, March 19, 2026. She was a native of Louisville, KY and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Ann worked as an insurance agent for many years. She enjoyed fishing for whatever would bite on Percy Priest Lake and collecting coins.

Ann is survived by her parents, Tom and Jane White; son, Levi Bratton; grandson, Banks Bratton; brother, Ray White; and a nephew, Justin White.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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