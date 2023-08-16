OBITUARY: Ann McGee Davis

Ann McGee Davis, age 73, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed this life on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Ann was born in Franklin, TN on September 19, 1949, to the late Herbert and Margaret “Maggie” Jackson McGee. Ann was also preceded in death by her younger brother, Billy McGee of Lakeland, FL.

Ann is survived by her husband of 49 years, Don Davis; sons, Paul Davis and his wife Sarah of Murfreesboro, TN, Ben Davis and his wife Kathy of Wyckoff, NJ, Steve Bryant and his wife Heather of Rockingham, NC, and Dave Droll and his wife Makenzie of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Laura Bryant, Macey Kate, Stone, Rayne, Austin, and Harrison Davis, Dawson, MacKenna, Asher, and Ashtynn Droll; brother, John McGee and his wife Julie of Valdosta, GA; sister, Jolene George of Mt. Juliet, TN.

Ann was a member of the North Boulevard Church of Christ West Campus, where she loved being a part of Luke’s ladies. She also loved being a part of Rock Steady Boxing where she was encouraged not to give up. Ann worked for many years as a secretary in doctor’s offices, dental offices, law offices and schools.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and again on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the service time at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 M Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Paul, Ben, Austin, and Stone Davis, Steve Bryant, and Dave Droll serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.give.michaeljfox.org in memory of Ann.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

