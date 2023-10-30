OBITUARY: Ann Marie Hall

Ann Marie Hall, age 83, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Odell Sumrall; husband, Albert Kent Hall; sister Bobbie Myrick and her husband Earnest.

Ann is survived by her sons, Kirk Hall and his wife Kelly, Kris Hall and his wife Kim; grandchildren, Kirby Dudley and her husband Chris, Kasey Solomon and her husband Stephen, Jordan Hall, John Hall and his wife Madison; great grandchildren, Elliott Dudley, Grayson Dudley, and Henry Solomon; as well as niece, Lisa Myrick; and nephews, Steve Myrick and Richard and his wife Stephanie Myrick.

Ann was most happy when working with her hands in the dirt in her many flowerbeds or in bed with a cup of coffee and a good book. She was a wonderful cook and cooked many meals for friends and family alike.

In addition to many other ways, her memory will be kept alive in every Thanksgiving turkey and chocolate cake her family slices. Kent and Ann attended Third Baptist Church where they enjoyed many meaningful friendships.

Ann continued to mourn the loss of her husband Kent up until her death. The family takes comfort in knowing they are together again.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

