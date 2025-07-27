OBITUARY: Anita Carol Hayden

Anita Carol Hayden (“Pete”), 74, of Logansport, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, while in Tennessee, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on December 22, 1950, to Keith and Mildred Johns, Anita lived a life full of warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for others. On February 21, 1987, she married Thomas Hayden, who survives. Together they shared many wonderful years filled with love, family, and cherished memories.

Anita was the heart and soul of her family, the best mother, sister, aunt, and “Mimi” anyone could ever ask for. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone as if they were her own. Her legacy is one of laughter, compassion, and unconditional love.

She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary, dedicating her time and heart to supporting veterans and her community. One of Anita’s greatest joys was listening to her grandson Brandt Carmichael’s music. She attended his live performances every chance she could and was proudly known as his biggest fan.

Anita also had a deep love for her dogs, Bentley, Jojo, and Milo, who brought her joy and comfort every day. They miss her dearly and were lucky to have been loved so well.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Hayden; her children, Jody Carmichael (Kevin) and Butch Brandt (Amber); her stepson, Tommy Hayden (Kristie); and her many cherished grandchildren. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, her dear sister Connie Keplinger, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Mildred Johns, and several beloved brothers and sisters. Anita was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her warmth, humor, and fierce love for her family, and her fur-babies, will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the American Legion in Logansport, Indiana, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to bring a covered dish or dessert to share as we gather to celebrate Anita’s incredible life, love, and legacy.