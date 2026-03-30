Angela Darlene Rawls, age 68, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on March 21, 2026.

Angela was born on November 12, 1957, in Laurel, Mississippi, to Maudie Conerly and David Thomas Purvis, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her child, Lynn Conerly.

She is survived by her children, Karen Johnson and John Aaron Rawls; her grandchildren, DeShaun Clarke, TreShaun Johnson, Joshua Rawls, Gianni Rawls, and Aden; her great-grandchild, Carson Clarke; and her sister, Tammy Carleton, along with extended family.

Angela was known for her strong, compassionate, and sassy nature. She spent many years advocating for death row inmates and working in victim reconciliation-causes she cared deeply about.

She was also a talented cook and will be remembered for meals made with care, especially her lasagna, which brought comfort and connection. She also started a German chocolate birthday cake tradition that is still carried on today, becoming a favorite for her family and a meaningful way her presence continues to be felt across generations.

Angela lived a life that was not always easy, and she carried many challenges throughout her years. We hold space for both her struggles and the understanding that every life is shaped by its experiences. She was loved, and it is our hope that she has now found the peace that may have felt out of reach for so long.

A memorial service will be held for family on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 4:00 PM CST via video. Details will be shared with family and family friends.

We release her back to the universe, free and unburdened, whole and light, finally at rest among the beauty of all that is.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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