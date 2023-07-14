OBITUARY: Angel Starr O’Connor-Dixon

Angel Starr O’Connor-Dixon, age 22 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Friday, July 7, 2023.

She was born in Minnesota and lived most of her life in LaVergne and she worked at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Nevaeh Dixon; mother, Sabrina Arnold and boyfriend Ricardo Covington; father, Darrin Smith and wife Sandra; special aunt, Tabitha Bey; brothers, D’Angelo Smith, Justice Arnold; sisters, Asia Smith, Jazlyn Cierra; grandparents, Mike and Christine O’Connor; father figure, Gregory Arnold.

Memorial Gathering will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

