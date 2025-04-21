OBITUARY: Angel Michelle Mullins-Kent

Angel Michelle Mullins Kent, age 53 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025. She was born on February 20, 1972, in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Kent; her parents, Howard and Cherry Mullins; and her sisters, Wendy Mullins and Candy Wisdom.

Angel will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.