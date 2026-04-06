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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Andy Morrow

OBITUARY: Andy Morrow

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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Mr. Andrew “Andy” Dale Morrow, age 36, of Christiana, TN passed away Friday, April 3, 2026. He was born in Chattanooga, TN and a 2008 graduate of Oakland High School where he pitched on the baseball team. Andy worked as a tool maintenance technician at Nissan. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and all sports especially University of Tennessee football. Family was a priority for Andy. He had a selfless heart and would do anything to help anyone he knew. Andy had a knack for cooking and was able to cook a meal from whatever ingredients he had available.

Andy is survived by his wife, Stephanie Morrow; daughter, Hannah Paige Morrow; grandmother, Sue Miller; parents, Tyler and Suzy Morrow; brother, Colten Morrow and his wife Carsyn; and a large, loving family that included aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will take place Tuesday, April 7, 2026 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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