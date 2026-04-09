Andrew Stephen Todd, age 39, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2026. He was born on August 25th, 1986, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A faithful servant of the Lord, Andrew spent his life embodying love, kindness, and grace, leaving a legacy of faith and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

Andrew was reunited in Heaven with his father, Ronald Wayne Todd, and his grandparents: Bill Todd, Velma Lois Brandon Todd, Lloyd George “Bucky” Lay, and Margie Delanie Lay.

Andrew’s memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 20 years, Desirae Todd; three sons, Austin Todd, Peyton Todd, and Greyson Todd; his mother, Sheila Todd; and his sister, Laura Todd.

Andrew proudly served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division 1-501st (Geronimo). During his time in the military, he completed one tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he displayed exceptional bravery, discipline, and dedication. Andrew’s service to his country was a testament to his strength, honor, and commitment and he remained a steadfast supporter of his fellow veterans throughout his life.

Andrew was a man whose heart knew no bounds. He was best known for his unwavering generosity and deep love for those around him. Whether it was offering a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening someone’s day with his warm smile, Andrew’s kindness touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He had a rare ability to make people feel seen, valued, and cared for, always putting the needs of others before his own. Andrew’s legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, and his spirit of giving will continue to inspire all who knew him.

A celebration of Andrew’s life will be held Friday, April 10, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a service to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place immediately after the service at the Todd Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Todd, Peyton Todd, Michael Shomate, Dave Stubblefield, Caleb Gregory, and Ryan Hallman. His family invites all who were touched by his life to join them in honoring his memory and celebrating the reunion he now enjoys in Heaven.

An online guestbook for the Todd family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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