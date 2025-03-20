OBITUARY: Andrew McMurry Jarratt, Jr

Andrew McMurry Jarratt, Jr, age 89 of the Salem Community died peacefully March 18, 2025, in Murfreesboro. He preceded in death by his parents, Andrew McMurry Jarratt, Sr., and Mary Garrett Jarratt, and longtime friend, Juanita Hutchins.

Mr. Jarratt was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, and graduate, of Middle Tennessee State College. He had worked for many years at Tennessee Farmers Co-op and Tennessee Farm Bureau as an accountant.

Mr. Jarratt is survived by many cousins and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Salem United Methodist Church, 4072 Old Salem Rd Rockvale, TN 37153

Visitation will be Tuesday March 25th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday March 26th 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Thad Collier will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com