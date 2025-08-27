OBITUARY: Andrew M. Rynearson

Andrew M. Rynearson, 50, of Murfreesboro, TN and born and raised in Gurnee, Il, passed away on Thursday August 14, 2025, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN. He passed away from natural causes after surviving a massive stroke that he has been struggling with coming back from since December 2023 and had been in Manchester Rehabilitation Center for Health since January 2024. He worked at McDonalds in Murfreesboro, TN as a maintenance technician. He was also a caregiver for our mother as he resided with her in Murfreesboro, TN.

He is going to be deeply missed dearly especially by his family and friends who knew him well and knew what kind of loving, kind and caring person that he was like our deceased father (Robert Rynearson) and he loved to laugh with a contagious laugh, he made everyone feel good when they were around him.

There will be no funeral or service since everyone that was important to him are spread all over the US. Just like my father, he was never about recognition or fancy flare. He is being cremated at Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. His ashes will be residing with our mother (Shirley Rynearson) and later this year his final resting place will be in Waukegan, IL at Pineview Cemetery alongside our father who passed away 30 years ago.

Andrew is survived by mother (Shirley Rynearson), sister, (Debby Bradshaw), brother (Jon Rynearson), 2-nieces (Brittany Webb and Destiny Bradshaw), 1-nephew (Jakob Rynearson, (3)-great nieces (Snow and Megan Rynearson and Elizabeth Webb), (1)-great nephew (Zepher Rynearson) and (1)-great niece on her way into this world (Callie Rynearson).

Memorials may be directed to the family either Shirley Rynearson 805 Bradyville Pike, Apt. 1817, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or Debby Bradshaw 1720 Warmingfield Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

