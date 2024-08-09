OBITUARY: Andrew ‘Andy’ Guy Duncan Jr.

Andrew “Andy” Guy Duncan, Jr., aged 73, passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving daughters, Kathleen Duncan and Elizabeth Gorden, and cherished son-in-law, Sam Gorden.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama to Guy and Mildred (Johnson) Duncan who preceded him in death, Andy leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to his family. His life was truly a gift.

Andy was an avid Alabama fan and was rarely seen without his signature Alabama hat. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was very proud of the time he spent as Military Police. Andy loved to read and loved to travel and was so pleased to have the opportunity to travel to both China and Africa in his lifetime.

After dedicating 35 years to Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC), Andy retired in 2014 with hopes of spending his golden years surrounded by his growing family. His dreams came true with the births of his grandchildren: Audrey Jane Gorden in 2017 and Ezekiel “Zeke” Andrew Gorden in 2019, who became the lights of his life.

Throughout his life, Andy was known for his kindness and generosity. His unwavering love for his family, especially his grandchildren, was evident in every moment spent with them. He found immense joy and fulfillment in being a grandfather, and his grandchildren were the delight of his life.

He is survived by his devoted daughters, beloved son-in-law, and his treasured grandchildren. He remained close with the mother of his daughters, Shelia Bratton, and her husband, Donny, throughout his lifetime. Andy’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, who will forever cherish the love and joy he brought into their lives.

To honor his life and legacy, a visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM directly followed by the funeral service. A private burial will be held after the service.

In lieu of flowers, and to celebrate Andy’s extreme generosity over the course of his lifetime, please donate to the charity of your choice.

An online guestbook for the Duncan family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

