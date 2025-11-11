OBITUARY: Amy Leigh Tucker

Ms. Amy Leigh Tucker, 53 passed away peacefully at her home in Smyrna, Tennessee on October 30, 2025. Amy was born on December 21, 1971, to Margaret and David Tucker in Smyrna where she was raised and lived her entire life.

Amy is survived by her children Sabrina Kelley Spicer and David Presley Tucker as well as her mother, Margaret and sister, Shelley. May her memory be a blessing and may she find the peace she sought on earth.

She attended Smyrna and then LaVergne High School graduating with the class of 1988. She went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Amy always tried to make you laugh. She was really kind and humble to those she loved and always shared with those around her. She had the best sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and could laugh at anything.

Visitation with the family will be on November 22, 2025, at Giles Creek Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, with a celebration of life service to follow.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro and Smyrna.