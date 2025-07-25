OBITUARY: Amy Lee Ferris

Amy Lee Ferris, age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 20, 2025. She was a native of Junction City, Kansas and had worked for US Bank.

She is survived by her husband Jacob Ferris; children, Amaya Paredes McNair, Bailey Bobbitt, Preston Bobbitt, Kingston Ferris; step children Bella and Luca Ferris; father, Wylie McNair; mother, Barbara Day; sisters, Heather Ciano and husband Dan, Jennifer Clark and Jake; nieces, Elizabeth Henegar, Kaylee McClanahan, Sophia Ciano, Madison Tomberlain; and nephew, Andrew McNair.

Private family service at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email