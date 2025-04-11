OBITUARY: Amy Bernice Little

Amy B. Little, 84, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

She was born Amy Bernice Gruber on July 15, 1940, the oldest child of Victor F. Gruber and Lena (Odermann) Gruber in Fontana, California. At age 10, after the death of her mother, she moved to Wessington Springs, South Dakota, to live with her uncle and aunt, Rev. Clarence and Gladys Odermann and their three children, Verne (Vicki), Ellis (Marilyn) and Lois (Tim).

She graduated high school and junior college at Wessington Springs College in 1960. She later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she married Glair Little, the father of her two daughters, Cheryl and Kimberly. She drove a school bus for many years for Nashville Metro where she learned the children’s names and took a great interest in them.

Amy enjoyed working outdoors and tended a lovely garden until her health no longer permitted it. She was a good friend to her neighbors where she bought and paid for her own home in LaVergne, Tennessee. She also enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and donating supplies to the boarding high school kitchen in Kentucky where her daughter Cheryl was the cook.

She is survived by daughters, Cheryl and Kimberly, Kimberly’s husband, Raul Lopez, grandchildren, Brandon Lopez, his wife, Fabiola Lopez, Ethan Lopez, and great grandchild, Matias Lopez. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Victor LeRoy Gruber and is survived by her sister, Credola Boatwright, who resides in Vista, California.

Services will be held at Grace Church at 1004 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN, on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 1 pm. Her cremated remains will be interred at a later date in the mountains of Jackson, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

