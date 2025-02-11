OBITUARY: Amphone Thattanakham

Mrs. Amphone Thattanakham, age 90, of Antioch, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born in Laos to the late Khamphan and Phimpha Syhanath. Mrs. Thattanakham owned and operated her own grocery store in Arkansas for many years before moving to Tennessee. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking for her family. Mrs. Thattanakham also would sew and knit. She was a member of Wat Buddhapathip Temple.

Mrs. Thattanakham is survived by her children, Amphavanh Thattanakham, Sombath Thattanakham, Phonekham Thattanakham, Lattana Thattanakham, Chansavang Thattanakham, Leuthvilay Thattanakham, Sayphiboun Thattanakham, and Sounthaly Thattanakham; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and five siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 16, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.