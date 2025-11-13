OBITUARY: Amber Brisen Cetinel

Amber Birsen Cetinel was born July 1, 1996 in Pensacola, Florida alongside her twin sister and passed on October 28th, 2025, at the age of 29. Amber grew up in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and graduated from Siegel High School in 2015. She was a proud member of the MTSU ROTC, and after graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2019 with a degree in journalism, she relocated to Washington to continue her military career as a captain in the U.S. Army.

While serving in Washington, Amber met the love of her life, Navy veteran Aaron Criss, with whom she enjoyed hiking and exploring the natural areas of Washington state. Amber was an avid animal lover and deeply enjoyed spending time with her rescue cat, Mia, and her rescue dog, Drax. She was a passionate philanthropist who frequently donated to various animal charities and shelters and fostered several dogs. Amber also donated to the Disabled Veterans charity.

Amber served in the Washington National Guard and, most recently, as a recruiter for the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed traveling the world with her family and wrote many short stories and poems. Amber readily provided support to everyone in their time of need and left an overwhelming and lasting impact on those around her. Amber was an exceptional daughter, sister, friend, fiancé, confidant, pet mom, and an outstanding human being. She will forever exist in the hearts of those who loved her.

Amber is survived by her mother, Kristine Cetinel-Johnson, her father, Casey Korkut Cetinel, her stepfather, James Johnson, her stepmother, Feriha Cetinel, her twin sister, Ashley Cetinel, her brother, Jon Cetinel, her fiancé, Aaron Criss, her grandfather, James Relyea, and her aunt, Lisa Relyea.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 15th from 2:00 to 4:00 with Military Honors at 3:30 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike #1600, Murfreesboro, TN 37130