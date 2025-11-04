OBITUARY: Amanda Ruth B. Werthmuller

Amanda Ruth B. Werthmuller of Murfreesboro TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 29, 2025.

Ruth was born on August 6, 1926 in St Louis, MO. She was the daughter of William Bryan Boxley and Mary Lillian Tinsley. Ruth graduated from Blewett High School and studied and excelled in music at Ouachita Baptist University. Ruth received a full scholarship to the prestigious Juilliard School of Music in New York. She loved classical music and hymns and was always singing.

Ruth was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother sister aunt niece cousin and friend. She was a devout Christian and loved people, especially her family. She enjoyed decorating and sewing and was accomplished at creating beautiful drapery and costume designing. She was employed as a custom designer and bridal consultant. She also worked at Barnes Hospital in St Louis in their Private Pavilion as the main secretary.

Ruth was Preceded in death by her son, Dr Jay N Werthmuller; her parents; her sister, Kathryn B Ruiz; and her brother, William B Boxley, Jr.

Ruth is Survived by her children, Heidi Kay Phillips (Stephen), Lloyd Timothy Werthmuller; and granddaughter Abigail Christina Lamb (Adam) and many much loved nieces and nephews.

Ruth’s family would like to especifically thank her friends and the loving staff at Community Care of Rutherford County.

Private graveside services will be held with burial in the family plot at Salem Cemetery in Union City, TN