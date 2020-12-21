Amanda Sue Hickman Pharris passed into the arms of Jesus on December 18, 2020. Her final months on this earth were marked with a peace and beauty that can only be explained by the presence of God in her life. Just this past April, Amanda began a relationship with Jesus Christ that would carry her through her final days. Despite her suffering, the peace of God shone in her eyes.

Amanda was born on May 6, 1978 in Dickson County. Amanda was a beautiful, unique woman who loved dream catchers. She was a momma’s girl and an adventurous little thing. As a child, she enjoyed staying with her Mawmaw until the day her Mawmaw made her get down out of the tree she was climbing. Amanda fell, broke her arm, and decided she never wanted to stay with Mawmaw again. Yep, she was spunky.

Amanda was cared for by some incredible, loving people as she fought her courageous battle with cancer, especially her sister Misty and her niece, Lindsey. Sandy Bell and Laticha Bennett were faithful to support Amanda and her family with their friendship and spiritual guidance. Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sue Hickman. She is survived by two sisters, Misty Hickman (Harold McClure) and Melissa Daniels, two children, Chelsey Hickman of Columbia and Trenton Qualls of Linden, TN, her lifelong friend, Gene Fountain, three nieces and two nephews.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date at Bethel Community Church. www.woodfinchapel.com