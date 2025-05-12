OBITUARY: Amanda Marlene Gilliland

Amanda Marlene Gilliland, age 78 of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2025, surrounded by family. She was born March 19, 1947, in Greenville, SC to the late Garland and Dorothy Bowler Johnson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Randy Gilliland; daughters, Donna (Leo Blom) Gilliland; Debbie (Jerry) Onks; Deena (Billy) Mintz; grandchildren, Alisha Zimmerman; Brandon Feuerbacher; Samantha Low; Asa Belue; Randall Mintz; Hunter Mintz; great grandchildren, Zach; TJ; Jacob; Nevaeh; Ryder; Noah; Bella; Abbi; siblings, Andrew Johnson; Robert Johnson; Martha Monninger; Merri Neale Newman; Francis Eady; Dawn Farmer; and Les Eady.

Amanda was a Woman of the Moose. She loved golfing, dancing, acting in plays, and sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 1pm – 3pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3pm. Bro. Terry Davenport will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mooseheart Charities Inc. 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.