Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Amanda Lynn Stacey

By Jennifer Haley
Mrs. Amanda Lynn Stacey of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, she was 55 years old.

She was born in Gainesboro, TN to Toby and Mary Jo Boles.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Stacey; daughters, Amber and Ashley Stacey; sister, Mary Savage and husband Mark; brother, Mike Boles; and 6 nieces and nephews.

Amanda was a loving wife and mother who cared dearly for her family and friends. Her smile lit up any room she entered and filled those around her with joy. She will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the Stacey family will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

