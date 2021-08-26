Amanda Louise Culpepper Pitts, age 94 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Volney “Buddy” Pitts Sr.; children, Linda Peterson, Aline Hurn, William “Billy” Pitts, Volney Allen Pitts, Sonny Pitts; grandchildren, Eddie Schrader, Jonathon Stem; great-grandchildren, Cody Robinson; parents, John Henry Culpepper and Myrtle Victoria Huddleston Kinney; sister; Pauleen Culpepper, and Christeen Freeman.

Mrs. Pitts was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Judy Schrader and husband Glenn, Nellie Spain and husband Mason, Rita Hollandsworth and husband Larry, Jerry Pitts, Sherry Crownover, Dianne Stem and husband Louie, Ricky Pitts, Joyce Hudson and husband Terry Tim Pitts and wife Lonnie; 20 Grandchildren and 22 Great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com