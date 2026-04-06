Amanda L. Vaughn, née Phillips, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering family devotion, warmth, and quiet strength.

Born to Adam Phillips Jr. and Rosa Lee Phillips, Amanda grew up alongside her sister Emma Lois Phillips Williams in a home filled with love and resilience. She carried those family values throughout her life, becoming the steadfast center of her own growing family.

Amanda was a devoted wife to her husband, Jerry Wayne Vaughn, with whom she shared many cherished years. Together they raised their sons, and she took immense pride in nurturing her family through every season of life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam Phillips Jr. and Rosa Lee Phillips; her sister, Emma Lois Phillips Williams; her husband, Jerry Wayne Vaughn; and her son, Dewayne Vaughn. Their memories remained close to her heart every day.

Amanda is survived by her sons, Donald Walker and Daniel Walker; her grandchildren, Aidan Walker, Alex Walker, Hunter Warta, and Dillon Warta; her great-grandchildren, Sophia Warta and Ella Warta; and a host of other loving family members and friends who were blessed by her presence, kindness, and gentle spirit.

Amanda’s life was defined by the deep bonds she formed and the quiet ways she showed love-through shared meals, encouraging words, and simply being there when needed most. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love extended across generations.

A celebration of her life will be held graveside at the Coleman Cemetery Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 10am with Bro. Marty Neal officiating.

Amanda L. Vaughn will be deeply missed but forever held in the hearts of those she loved so dearly. Rest in peace, dear mother, grandmother, and friend.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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