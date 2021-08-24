Amanda Diane Morgan, age 43, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

She was born on February 2, 1978 at Oak Ridge Hospital on an icy winter morning to devoted parents. After graduating high school Amanda moved to Murfreesboro where she attended Middle Tennessee State University and eventually met her husband and raised her family.

Amanda is preceded in death by her parents, Larry N. Morgan of Knoxville, TN, and Gloria Diane Morgan of Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Barry Morgan; children, Austin David Singleton and Zoe Rose Morgan; sisters, Michelle Morgan Elkins and her husband David of Oliver Springs, TN and Dorinda Morgan Fortner of Smyrna, TN; nephews, Dillon and Cole Brown of Smyrna, TN.

Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

