Amanda Diane Morgan

Amanda Diane Morgan, age 43, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

She was born on February 2, 1978 at Oak Ridge Hospital on an icy winter morning to devoted parents. After graduating high school Amanda moved to Murfreesboro where she attended Middle Tennessee State University and eventually met her husband and raised her family.

Amanda is preceded in death by her parents, Larry N. Morgan of Knoxville, TN, and Gloria Diane Morgan of Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Barry Morgan; children, Austin David Singleton and Zoe Rose Morgan; sisters, Michelle Morgan Elkins and her husband David of Oliver Springs, TN and Dorinda Morgan Fortner of Smyrna, TN; nephews, Dillon and Cole Brown of Smyrna, TN.

Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here