OBITUARY: Amaiyah Grace Bodily

Amaiyah Grace Bodily, age 3 months gained her wings on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She was the daughter of McKenzie Bodily and Lorenzo Carmona.

Amaiyah is also survived by her grandparents, Joseph Bodily and wife Leighann Ford, Alicia Carmona; aunts; Masiela Carmona; uncles, Juaquin Carmona, Karson Bodily, Bentley Ford; great-grandparents, Michael Bodliy and wife Annette Bodliy, Pamela Ball.

Preceded in death by great-grandmother, Penny Best.

Visitation will be 12Noon until 2:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/