OBITUARY: Alvis Woods

Alvis Lee Woods of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, surrounded by family.

He was born June 1, 1966, to the late Katina Gayle (Ohlemacher) Jones and David Michael Woods in Kokomo Indiana. In addition to his parents, Alvis was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Alvis and Helen Woods, and a brother-in-law, Donnie Hassell and his wife Charmin.

Al joined the United States Navy upon completion of high school and was a sonar tech on a submarine. Alvis dreamed of being an architect and enjoyed building things and working with wood in his free time.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Connie Woods; son, Brian (Brittany) Woods; daughter, Olivia (Lena) Woods; grandchildren, Christopher, Alexander, and Wesley; nieces, Nina, Tiffany, Savannah, Chelsy, Christina, Kaitlin; nephews, Tyler, Hunter, Andrew, Brian, and Danny; mother in law, Frances Hassell; sister in law, Terresia (Chris) Davis; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Woods family will be on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 3:00 pm until the time of a funeral service with military honors beginning at 5:00 pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel Crematory, and an online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.