OBITUARY: Alva ‘Betty’ Jean Jones

Alva “Betty” Jean Jones, age 86, passed away April 16, 2025 at her residence.

She was born in Rossville, GA and a resident of Rutherford County.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Grace Perry Mosley; husband, Dallas Jones; brothers, Clarence Mosley and Bill Mosley; and daughter, Judy Hasty.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Lonnie) Parker, Lisa (Martin) Jacobs; brother, Clifford Mosley, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Kay, Carolyn Mosley, Ora Mosley; six grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, April 21, 2025 and 12:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers with Bill Spurling officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman with family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email