Alta Mae Dugger, affectionately known as Mauga and GaGa, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026, in Beechgrove, Tennessee. Born on September 12, 1937, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Alta Mae lived a life marked by profound devotion to her family and an enduring spirit of love and care.

A beloved mother who always took care of her family with unwavering dedication, Alta Mae’s greatest joy was found in the warmth and closeness of her loved ones. She resided with her daughter Lisa Schott and cherished granddaughter Nevaeh Schott, nurturing a home filled with love and comfort.

Alta Mae is survived by her three daughters: Karen Waynick Flatt, Missi Waynick, and Lisa Schott, along with her beloved son Jeff Waynick and his wife Tonya. Her family expanded brightly through eight grandchildren: Shelly (Paul) Ratliff, Justin (Callie) Wilson, Blaik (McCartney) Waynick, Randy (Allex) Lampley, Hunter Harrington, Tyler Lampley, Christian (Olivia) Waynick, and Nevaeh Schott. The light of her life also shone through nine great-grandchildren: Jessica, Anna, and Josh Penix; Mason Wilson; Rylee Haywood; Savannah Harrington; Mason Haywood; Ryder Oak Lampley; and the anticipated arrival of baby Wilson in September. Alongside her human family, Alta Mae’s sweet dog Sunni Rey remained a devoted companion.

Alta Mae’s life journey was touched by loss as well. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, two brothers, and two sisters, as well as her son Wesley Waynick and daughter Tammy Lampley. She also mourned the passing of her beloved dog Reya.

Throughout her life, Alta Mae Dugger was a pillar of compassion, strength, and unconditional love. Her legacy as a cherished mother and devoted family member leaves an indelible mark on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her surviving family and countless friends. May her memory be a blessing forever.

Funeral Services Provided By

Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna

423 Smyrna Square Dr Ste C, Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna.

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