OBITUARY: Alta Lois Creasy

Alta Lois Hartman Creasy, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 5, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Lois Hartman; husband, Billy W. Creasy; grandson, TJ Vanwinkle; and sons, Mike Creasy, JR Creasy, and Ron Hood .

She is survived by her children, Charles Dickson, Nyoka Dickson (Jim Bratten), Alta Amagliani (Joe), Kelly Hood, and Angel Duke (Bob); sixteen grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Barker (Don) and Shela Hartman; and brothers, Jinx Hartman (Gwen) and Lucky Mace (Daphne).

Alta was a devoted mother of nine and cherished member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a talented jeweler and goldsmith, passing her love of jewelry to all her children and grandchildren. Her love for life was shown through her passion for traveling, painting, sewing, and mastering new skills with ease. She embodied resilience and strength and will be remembered for the love she shared with her family.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all who cared for Mrs. Alta, including her beloved granddaughter, Kandice Duncan-Short.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 10, 2025 from 3:00-7:00 PM and again Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.