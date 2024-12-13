OBITUARY: Allen Dixon Fuller

Allen Dixon Fuller, a lifelong Tennessean known for his kind heart and tireless work ethic, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at the age of 88 following complications from heart disease and pneumonia.

Born in Holt’s Corner, Tennessee, on Dec. 26, 1935, Mr. Fuller was a graduate of Forrest High School, where he excelled in athletics. He continued his education at Middle Tennessee State College, graduating in 1958 as a distinguished member of the ROTC program. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain. During his service, he was named Outstanding Commander of the 401st Military Police Company.

For over three decades, Mr. Fuller operated Fuller Construction in Nashville, helping countless families rebuild their lives after disasters. Beyond his professional endeavors, he and his wife Mary were active in many community, social, and civic organizations. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of Al Menah Temple. A devoted Methodist, he served as a trustee at several churches in Middle Tennessee.

He was also an avid supporter of Middle Tennessee State University having served on the University’s Foundation board. He was a long-time member of the Blue Raider Club and a basketball enthusiast who coached church league basketball for many years.

He enjoyed the company of family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed puttering around at Fuller Homeplace, the farm on the border of Williamson and Marshall counties that has been in the family since the early 1800s.

Mr. Fuller’s greatest joy, however, was his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Boyd Fuller, as well as his son, Allen Boyd Fuller, his daughter-in-law, Melanie, and three grandchildren, Virginia Anne, Katherine, and Emmett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Raider Athletic Association at Middle Tennessee State University.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

