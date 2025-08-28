OBITUARY: Allen D. Hale

Allen D. Hale, age 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 23, 2025. He passed at home while surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a former paramedic, police detective, assistant district attorney, and, at the time of his passing, a retired lawyer.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie Burks and Leola Hale; brothers Roger and Vernie Hale; and his beloved wife of 51 years, Terri.

He is survived by his daughters, Cherish (Kevin) King and Mandy (Yon) Gautsch; and granddaughters Emma Elizabeth King and Olivia Grace King.

Allen was generous, kind, selfless, hilarious, and never met a stranger. He was an avid fan of MTSU athletics, a voracious reader, and, as he never let anyone forget – one heck of a buck dancer. He was silly and fun-loving and found joy in the simplest things. He would do anything to make people laugh, and would also do anything to help people in need.

Since his passing, his family has been regaled with stories of various people he helped out of tough situations over the years. Allen adored his family and put them above himself in all things, literally laying down his life for his wife to take care of her full-time for five years as she battled cancer. She was his high school sweetheart, soulmate, and the love of his life. Allen loved God and shared his faith not with words or sermons but with his actions and the way he lived his life.

He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law in the world, as well as the cornerstone and heart, and soul of his family, and leaves behind a hole that will never be filled.

Visitation will be at 10:30 am until time of chapel service at 12:30 pm on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with his nephews, niece, and great-nephews serving as pallbearers.

Please leave condolences for the family online at www.jenningsandayers.com or in person at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, located at 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

