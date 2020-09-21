Allan Thomas Brittain, age 57 of Murfreesboro, TN, was taken home to be with our Lord Saturday, September 19, 2020 from injuries received in a motorcycle accident. A native of Erie County, NY, he was the son of the late Merritt R. Brittain and Amanda R. McAfee Brittain. Allan was also preceded in death by his brother Harvey Brittain.

Allan is survived, loved, and cherished by his wife, Rebecca Robinson Brittain; daughters, Mary Margaret Williams and her husband Jesse of Christiana, TN and Emily Gayle Smith and her husband Jonathan of Bell Buckle, TN; granddaughter, Emmalynn Osborne of Christiana, TN; sister, Cindy Caruso and her husband John of Getzville, NY; nieces, Amanda and Melissa Caruso; and great-niece, Malia Caruso all of Getzville, NY.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Robinson Ridge Cemetery with Mark Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Ridge Cemetery.

Allan was a US Army veteran, who was a true patriot that loved God, family, and country. He also served as Vice President with Central Freight Lines.

