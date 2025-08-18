OBITUARY: Alison Rose Dean

Alison Rose Dean was born July 1, 1988, and passed away August 8, 2025, in Antioch, TN.

She was born and raised in LaVergne, TN and she worked at Sonic for ten plus years. Alison loved music and singing and she was always smiling. She was a hard worker and a natural caretaker at heart. But, most of all, she loved being a mom the most.

Alison is preceded in death by her siblings Vanessa McDowell and Valerie Dean. She is survived by her parents Barry and Renee Dean and Karen and Don McNatt; her siblings Barry Dean and Heidi Skinner and her children Malaki Dewayne Gibson, 15 yrs old, and Marley Rose Clark, 8 years old.

She is also survived by her step siblings Shannon Parks, Sam Pitts, Jesse Benis, Anna McNatt and several nieces and nephews. The family appreciates all the care and concern shown to them during this difficult time.