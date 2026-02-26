Thursday, February 26, 2026
OBITUARY: Alisa Janine Lombard Nelson

OBITUARY: Alisa Janine Lombard Nelson

By
Jennifer Haley
Alisa Janine Lombard Nelson passed away on February 21st, 2026, at the age of 57. She was born in Demopolis, AL, on December 26, 1968.

She moved to Middle Tennessee in 2005. Alisa graduated from Lee University in Cleveland, TN, in 1991, with a degree in psychology. She married Timothy Scott Nelson on August 4, 2001. Alisa most recently worked in the facilities department at MTSU as a work order clerk and attended Fellowship United Methodist Church.

Alisa was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Carol Meredith Lombard, and her brother, David Kristin Lombard.

She leaves behind her husband, Tim; their child, Lake Janine Nelson; her father, John A. Lombard, Jr.; and sisters Bethany Rachelle Lombard Flatt and Dana Marie Lombard Crutchfield. She cared deeply for her family as well as everyone she encountered.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

