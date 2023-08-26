OBITUARY: Alice Faye Hudson

Alice Faye Hudson, age 70, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Alfred L. and Nicey Sauls Hudson.

Miss Hudson is survived by her sisters Ruth Hudson of Murfreesboro, TN, Frances Beel of Smyrna, TN, and Margaret Hardin of Benton, AR. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Dr. Kenneth Summey officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Miss Hudson was a member of the Lascassas Baptist Church.

An online guestbook for the Hudson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/