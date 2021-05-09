Alice Elaine Diehl

Alice Elaine Diehl, 80, went home to be with the Lord May 2nd, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred Pulliam and Nathan (Cameron) Pulliam, two brothers Cameron and Dale, and her husband Larry Diehl.

She is survived by two sisters, Lucille LaDue and Tania Grey; her two sons, Douglas and Danny; as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A native of Sothern Missouri, Alice was a singer and lover of music. She was classically trained in the piano and violin at the University of Missouri and was the piano and organist at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Columbia, MO. She possessed a child-like sense of humor and loved to laugh and make funny faces for her grandchildren. She loved red barns, long drives in the country, and singing with her family whenever they were together.

There will be a Celebration of Life service in Murfreesboro, TN and a Graveside service in Fulton, MO; dates to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to a charity of your choice.


