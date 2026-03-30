Alfred Harold Cripps, age 73 of Christiana, TN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 1, 1953, in Woodbury, TN to the late Javin Cripps and Rosa Ray Cripps. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gayle Cripps.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1980 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

In 2012, Alfred retired from Middle Tennessee State University after 31 years as a Professor of Computer Science, and he was also a lifelong cattle farmer. Mr. Cripps was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Shirley Bryan Cripps; daughters, Brittni Cripps Rayl (Zack); Erika Tilton (Andrew); Jessica Cripps Heatherly (Travis); grandchildren, Barrett; Hudson; Peyton; Callie; and Baby Girl Heatherly. Also survived by brothers, Jason Cripps (Renee); Jeff Cripps (Teresa); Tim Rigsby; Ronnie Rigsby; and sister, Angie Snow.

Visitation with the family will be held at Fountain Grove Church, 4108 Fountain Grove Road, Morrison, TN on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 1pm – 3pm with the service to follow at 3pm. Interment will be at Fountain Grove Cemetery with Jason Cripps officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Fountain Grove Cemetery, C/O Steve Bryan, 220 Steve Bryan Lane, Morrison, TN 37357.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email