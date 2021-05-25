Alfred Harding Jones passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021 at the age of 28. While we are heartbroken because he left us too soon, we know it was with purpose and it is not ours to question.

He leaves behind parents Loralie B. Tenpenny, William O. (“Bill”) Tenpenny and Daniel H. Jones; brother, William Jonathan Tenpenny; sister, Lora Allison Tenpenny; cousins, Brittany Puchmelter-Meado and Christopher Berry; grandmother, Phyllis Berry-Mace; grandparents, Robert and Lola Jones; aunts, Darla Clancy and Katie Clemens; aunt and uncle Garia and Matt Ciramella; as well as countless other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by Larry J. Berry, Cindy J. Berry and Gary (“Buddy”) Mace.

Harding has left a huge hole in our hearts, but our memories of him will always hold a special place there as well. With God’s help, may one help to fill the other.

A celebration of Life will be held on his birthday May 29, 2021 at:

The Christian Life Church

745 Cason Lane

Murfreesboro, Tn. 37128

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00am until the service begins at 11:00am.

