Alfred Harding Jones

Alfred Harding Jones passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021 at the age of 28. While we are heartbroken because he left us too soon, we know it was with purpose and it is not ours to question.

He leaves behind parents Loralie B. Tenpenny, William O. (“Bill”) Tenpenny and Daniel H. Jones; brother, William Jonathan Tenpenny; sister, Lora Allison Tenpenny; cousins, Brittany Puchmelter-Meado and Christopher Berry; grandmother, Phyllis Berry-Mace; grandparents, Robert and Lola Jones; aunts, Darla Clancy and Katie Clemens; aunt and uncle Garia and Matt Ciramella; as well as countless other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by Larry J. Berry, Cindy J. Berry and Gary (“Buddy”) Mace.

Harding has left a huge hole in our hearts, but our memories of him will always hold a special place there as well. With God’s help, may one help to fill the other.

A celebration of Life will be held on his birthday May 29, 2021 at:
The Christian Life Church
745 Cason Lane
Murfreesboro, Tn. 37128

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00am until the service begins at 11:00am.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alfred Harding Jones please visit our Tribute Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here